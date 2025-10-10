Two Plett businesses riding wave of success
Eco-tourism company Offshore Adventures, The Plettenberg Hotel win awards in prestigious surveys
Blue flag beaches, exquisite eateries and now boasting one of the best hotels in SA with an internationally recognised diving experience to boot, Plettenberg Bay is cementing itself as a premier tourism destination before the summer season.
Eco-tourism company Offshore Adventures has been honoured with a Global Tourism Excellence Award while The Plettenberg Hotel was named the Best Hotel in SA in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.