Isuzu helps drive Sanccob’s work with new solar energy system

A new solar energy system has been unveiled at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Seabirds (Sanccob) centre in Gqeberha, to support the nonprofit organisation’s work by ensuring reliable, off-grid power for round-the-clock care of endangered seabirds.
In addition, this will lower operational costs and reduce the centre’s carbon footprint.
The solar energy system was made possible by Isuzu Motors SA.
This milestone builds on previous projects between the two organisations, including the handover of a state-of-the-art home pen in 2024.
“As a company committed to driving sustainability and environmental responsibility, we are proud to strengthen our support for Sanccob’s vital work in protecting Southern Africa’s endangered seabird species.
“This partnership is also in support of our strategic pillar on conservation,” Isuzu executive vice-president for corporate services Celestin Ndhlovu said.
“This investment reflects Isuzu’s broader philosophy of leading to address societal challenges while helping to shape a sustainable future.”
Sanccob centre manager CJ Havemann said: “Our Gqeberha facility plays a vital role in seabird rehabilitation, conservation, and education in the Eastern Cape.
“With the generous support from Isuzu Motors SA, we have been able to install a sustainable solar power system that enables the centre to operate completely off the grid, enabling us to focus on saving, rehabilitating and reversing the decline of seabird species, especially the critically endangered African penguin.”
The partnership between the two organisations began in 2024 with the unveiling of the Isuzu Seabird Sanctuary, home to 43 African penguins and one Cape gannet.
This was followed by a beach cleanup, habitat improvement at the Isuzu Seabird Sanctuary, and volunteer facility upgrades led by Isuzu employees on World Oceans Day in June.
Sanccob, which also has a centre in Table View, admits about 2,500 seabirds annually, including the critically endangered African penguin, Cape cormorant, Bank cormorant, and Cape gannet.
Their work includes rescue, rehabilitation and release of seabirds, volunteer and skills training, public education, and scientific research, all aimed at reversing the decline of wild seabird populations in Southern Africa.
The Herald
Isuzu helps drive Sanccob’s work with new solar energy system
Image: SUPPLIED
A new solar energy system has been unveiled at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Seabirds (Sanccob) centre in Gqeberha, to support the nonprofit organisation’s work by ensuring reliable, off-grid power for round-the-clock care of endangered seabirds.
In addition, this will lower operational costs and reduce the centre’s carbon footprint.
The solar energy system was made possible by Isuzu Motors SA.
This milestone builds on previous projects between the two organisations, including the handover of a state-of-the-art home pen in 2024.
“As a company committed to driving sustainability and environmental responsibility, we are proud to strengthen our support for Sanccob’s vital work in protecting Southern Africa’s endangered seabird species.
“This partnership is also in support of our strategic pillar on conservation,” Isuzu executive vice-president for corporate services Celestin Ndhlovu said.
“This investment reflects Isuzu’s broader philosophy of leading to address societal challenges while helping to shape a sustainable future.”
Sanccob centre manager CJ Havemann said: “Our Gqeberha facility plays a vital role in seabird rehabilitation, conservation, and education in the Eastern Cape.
“With the generous support from Isuzu Motors SA, we have been able to install a sustainable solar power system that enables the centre to operate completely off the grid, enabling us to focus on saving, rehabilitating and reversing the decline of seabird species, especially the critically endangered African penguin.”
The partnership between the two organisations began in 2024 with the unveiling of the Isuzu Seabird Sanctuary, home to 43 African penguins and one Cape gannet.
This was followed by a beach cleanup, habitat improvement at the Isuzu Seabird Sanctuary, and volunteer facility upgrades led by Isuzu employees on World Oceans Day in June.
Sanccob, which also has a centre in Table View, admits about 2,500 seabirds annually, including the critically endangered African penguin, Cape cormorant, Bank cormorant, and Cape gannet.
Their work includes rescue, rehabilitation and release of seabirds, volunteer and skills training, public education, and scientific research, all aimed at reversing the decline of wild seabird populations in Southern Africa.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News