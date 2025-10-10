University of Fort Hare students who were hoping to graduate next year may not make the cut because of the violent protests this week that saw several buildings set on fire.
Head of department for animal and pastoral sciences, Prof Ismale Jaja, disclosed this to the media on Friday during a walkabout at the Dikeni campus where the university’s management was inspecting the damage done.
Six buildings at the historic institution went up in flames, with important artefacts and documents, including examination questions papers and research that was yet to be completed.
Examinations sitting, which is set for October 23, might not resume due to the destruction caused by the strike.
UFH students could miss out on graduating next year
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
University of Fort Hare students who were hoping to graduate next year may not make the cut because of the violent protests this week that saw several buildings set on fire.
Head of department for animal and pastoral sciences, Prof Ismale Jaja, disclosed this to the media on Friday during a walkabout at the Dikeni campus where the university’s management was inspecting the damage done.
Six buildings at the historic institution went up in flames, with important artefacts and documents, including examination questions papers and research that was yet to be completed.
Examinations sitting, which is set for October 23, might not resume due to the destruction caused by the strike.
UFH spokesperson, JP Roodt, could not confirm if the exams will take place on the expected date but said management was working tirelessly to ensure i the academic timetable was not disrupted extensively.
He said: “We are still working on the disaster recovery and continuity programme, and there is still a lot of time between now and the 23rd. The university management executive committee has been locked in back-to-back meetings to discuss how we can move forward. We are hoping the exams will run on the date they were planned, and extend the continuation of examinations to 2026, but it is difficult to predict and give an assurance.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News