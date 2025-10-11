Young scientists rewarded with cash prizes

The 2025 Eskom Expo International Science Fair ended on a high note, as outstanding young scientists were rewarded with big cash prizes for their innovative research projects, with a budding young scientist from Gqeberha coming out tops.
The fair, held at the Convention Centre at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park from October 6-10, brought together the brightest young scientists from SA, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, India and Russia.
The 2025 top senior scientist, winning a R100,000 cash prize, was Christopher May from Otto du Plessis High School, representing the Gqeberha region with his research project, “Differential geometric modelling of sound signals and ultrasound imaging”.
The grade 12 pupil was selected as the top senior scientist by a panel of judges who were impressed with his sound reasoning, logical arguments, and grasp of complex mathematics concepts.
Christopher designed a method to analyse the properties of sound using differential geometry.
He created a geometric model of a sound wave and thereafter applied differentiation techniques to analyse its properties.
He then went on to apply this method to ultrasound imaging, where he successfully enhanced features such as subtle edges and the textures of anatomical structures.
This resulted in enhanced medical imaging and improved diagnostic accuracy.
Christopher’s research highlights the value of mathematics as a tool to improve health care.
Eskom Development Foundation acting CEO Mologadi Motshele, said: “Eskom is incredibly proud of the young scientists who have participated in the Eskom Expo initiative this year, gaining valuable knowledge, skills, and insights as they explore the dynamic fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and innovation (STEMI).
“Each year, thousands of pupils benefit from the Eskom Expo, gaining access to opportunities that would otherwise be out of their reach.
“We encourage other like-minded pupils to take an interest in this initiative and consider pursuing careers in STEMI fields.
“By doing so, they can become the architects of a brighter and more prosperous SA for future generations.
“Over time, Eskom’s sustained support has not only empowered individual learners but has also strengthened the nation’s future skills base, driving transformation and excellence in science education.”
A total 30 gold, 77 silver and 131 bronze medals were awarded, while the much sought-after opportunity to represent SA at prominent international science fairs in Taiwan, Tunisia, China, Indonesia, the USA, and Turkey was awarded to deserving pupils with the help of various long-standing sponsors of the Eskom Expo.
These will be announced in the coming months.
Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty added: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the brilliant winners of the International Science Fair.
“Your ingenuity, perseverance and passion for discovery inspire us all.
“This achievement is not only a celebration of scientific excellence but a powerful reminder of what’s possible when curiosity meets opportunity.
“To pupils everywhere, let this be your spark.
“STEM subjects open doors to solving global challenges, shaping the future, and making a lasting impact.
“Whether in labs, classrooms, or communities, your ideas matter.
“Keep asking questions, keep exploring and know that your journey in science starts now.”
