Boy accidentally shoots dead farm worker in Thabazimbi

A farm labourer was “accidentally” shot dead, allegedly by an 11-year-old boy shooting guinea fowl, at a farm in Thabazimbi in Limpopo on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene after reports of a shooting.

“On arrival, they discovered the body of an African male, estimated to be in his thirties, lying on his side with a bullet wound to the upper left chest,” police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

The victim was declared dead by medics who were called on the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that an 11-year-old boy was allegedly shooting at guinea fowl on the farm when he accidentally discharged the firearm, fatally wounding a farm worker,“ Ledwaba said.