Indaba takes a critical look at masculinity
A complex crisis facing South African men — marked by violence, social pressures and emotional suppression — took centre stage at the inaugural Student Indaba on Masculinities hosted by Nelson Mandela University (NMU) in partnership with the SA Union of Students, the National Association for Student Development Professionals and Higher Health.
The two-day event at NMU’s Business School Auditorium, brought together scholars, student leaders and policymakers to critically examine how masculinity is shaped and how it can evolve to promote gender equity, social justice and constitutional values of human dignity, equality and freedom...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.