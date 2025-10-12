Police are investigating a frightening incident in which four joggers were robbed and one of them stabbed in Central on Saturday morning.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the incident occurred at about 7am when a man and three women were jogging in a park.
“The man, who was running slightly ahead of the group, was pulled into nearby bushes by one of four unknown suspects and threatened with a knife,” she said.
“The remaining suspects then approached the three women, robbing them of their belongings.
“During the attack, one of the women was stabbed and taken to the hospital for treatment.”
Janse van Rensburg said the investigation was ongoing.
The Herald
Jogger stabbed as group attacked while running
Image: 123RF/exclusivelly
Police are investigating a frightening incident in which four joggers were robbed and one of them stabbed in Central on Saturday morning.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the incident occurred at about 7am when a man and three women were jogging in a park.
“The man, who was running slightly ahead of the group, was pulled into nearby bushes by one of four unknown suspects and threatened with a knife,” she said.
“The remaining suspects then approached the three women, robbing them of their belongings.
“During the attack, one of the women was stabbed and taken to the hospital for treatment.”
Janse van Rensburg said the investigation was ongoing.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News