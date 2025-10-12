More fuel for ratepayers’ rage
Bay metro ordered to pay R16.3m to company that issued it with petrol cards for its fleet, after ignoring advice of its own legal team
Defying warnings from its own legal team has backfired for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which has been ordered by a judge to pay more than R13m — plus R3.3m in interest and legal costs — after losing a protracted lawsuit that now places its assets and bank accounts at risk of attachment.
The payout is owed to Afrirent, which the city brought in to fuel its fleet after it became entangled in another court spat over its petrol tender...
