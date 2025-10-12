More than 500 people in Western Cape poisoned by household cleaners in six months
More than 500 people in the Western Cape were poisoned in just six months by common household cleaning products such as bleach, detergents, air fresheners and polishes.
The statistics, gleaned from the provincial Poisons Information Helpline, were released this week by the Western Cape department of health and wellness.
“With school holidays in full swing, it’s more important than ever for parents to be vigilant about hidden dangers in everyday household products,” the department said.
“Recent statistics from the Poisons Information Helpline reveal a concerning trend. Between January 1 and June 31, there were 6,142 reported poisoning cases, with 514 linked to common household items such as bleach, detergents, air fresheners and polishes.”
The main household culprits were bleach (148 cases), general cleaners such as dishwashing liquid and laundry detergent (123), air fresheners and deodorisers (54), polish for floors, cars and shoes (30), and drain cleaners (29).
“Children are particularly at risk. Of the reported household product poisonings in the first half of 2025, 243 involved children under five. Brightly packaged and scented products can entice curious young minds, increasing the risk of accidental ingestion.”
Cindy-Lee Golding, a specialist at the Tygerberg Poison Information Centre, said failure to close chemical bottles properly often led to incidents.
“Many poisoning incidents occur not from neglect, but from everyday accidents. A momentary lapse, such as leaving a bottle open or storing a cleaner within reach, can have serious consequences,” said Golding.
“Simple precautions, like locking chemicals away, using childproof caps, and educating children about the dangers, can save lives. Prevention is the most powerful protection we have.”
ChildSafe, a non-profit organisation based at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, provided safety tips for families.
“Store poisonous products out of sight and reach of children, preferably in a locked cupboard. Put poisonous substances away immediately after use,” it said.
“Remember that childproof containers are not 100% childproof. Administer medicines in a well-lit room, read instructions carefully and follow the prescribed dose.”
The organisation advised parents not to refer to medicines as sweets or make them attractive to children.
“Avoid taking medicines in front of children, as they love to imitate adults. Do not share medicines or store them in handbags,” it said.
“Dispose of unnecessary medicines safely — unused medications can be returned to local clinics. Keep handbags containing cosmetics out of reach. Always leave chemicals and detergents in their original containers; never transfer them to drink bottles.
“Keep loose batteries and battery-powered devices away from children and place sticky tape over the battery case if necessary. Teach children about the dangers of eating anything from the garden.”
The organisation also urged parents to be cautious when visiting other homes, as poisons there may not be stored safely.
