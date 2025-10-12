Negotiations taking place for rescue deal over Goodyear plant
Deputy minister of trade Godlimpi confident that jobs will be revived
The national government says a rescue deal for the closed Goodyear plant is nearing completion, with negotiations at an advanced stage to revive operations and restore the jobs put on hold in Kariega.
Speaking during a post G20 trade and investment ministers meeting in Gqeberha on Friday, trade, industry & competition (DTIC) deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi said without going into much detail, he was convinced a positive announcement would be made soon...
