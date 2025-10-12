Two arrested for alleged corruption related to learners’ licences to apply for bail

A traffic examiner, Mmakoma Theresa Mokgobanama, and a driving school owner, Fancinah Kgakatsi, appeared in the Modimolle magistrate’s court in Limpopo on Friday to face charges related to the illegal issuing of learners’ licences.

Their case was postponed until Tuesday for bail application and further police investigation.

Mokgobanama, 37, and Kgakatsi, 49, were arrested during a joint operation conducted by members of the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit and Road Traffic Management Corporation on Thursday.

“The arrests followed a complaint received on Wednesday alleging that the two suspects were demanding between R2,500 and R3,000 from applicants in exchange for learners’ licences without the applicants being tested,” police spokesperson Brig Malesela Ledwaba said.

“A police operation was conducted in Modimolle, during which a complainant deposited an amount into the driving school owner’s account. The money was allegedly intended to secure a learner’s licence for a male individual known to the police, who arrived late for his examination and did not write the test.

“Preliminary investigations later revealed that the same individual was declared as having passed the learner’s licence test though he never wrote the test,” Ledwaba said.

Police recovered the fee from the driving school owner and the examiner and it was registered as an exhibit.

TimesLIVE