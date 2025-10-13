Agoa remains in place as talks on revised framework continue with US
SA says Agoa (African Growth and Opportunity Act) remains in force despite its September 30 expiry, with US legislators preparing a short-term extension as negotiations continue on a revised trade framework for sub-Saharan markets.
Trade, industry and competition deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi (DTIC) answered questions on the country’s trade negotiations with the US after the latter imposed a 30% tariff on SA exports to the US by the Trump administration. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.