News

Charge against one minor in Micah murder case withdrawn

By Guy Rogers - 13 October 2025
Micah Klaasen, 16, who was killed after a soccer tournament
SORELY MISSED: Micah Klaasen, 16, who was killed after a soccer tournament
Image: SUPPLIED

The case against three juveniles charged with complicity in the October 4 murder of Micah Klaasen, 16, in Fairview, has been postponed to the first week in December.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said four minors appeared in the Nerina House juvenile court on Monday.

“The matter was struck off the roll in respect of one youth not sufficiently linked to the offence.

“The case against the rest was postponed for further investigation to December 8.”

The other four accused charged with the murder of Micah after a five-a-side soccer tournament — Chad Mitchell, 20, Josh Jones, 18, Lucius Samuels, 18, and Gerald Rubenheimer, 18 — are due to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on October 16 for a formal bail application.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SIU raids Maumela’s mansion, seizes three Lamborghinis.
South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home

Most Read