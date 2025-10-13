The case against three juveniles charged with complicity in the October 4 murder of Micah Klaasen, 16, in Fairview, has been postponed to the first week in December.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said four minors appeared in the Nerina House juvenile court on Monday.
“The matter was struck off the roll in respect of one youth not sufficiently linked to the offence.
“The case against the rest was postponed for further investigation to December 8.”
The other four accused charged with the murder of Micah after a five-a-side soccer tournament — Chad Mitchell, 20, Josh Jones, 18, Lucius Samuels, 18, and Gerald Rubenheimer, 18 — are due to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on October 16 for a formal bail application.
Charge against one minor in Micah murder case withdrawn
