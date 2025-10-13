Cops investigate businessman's dramatic sequence of events
Kasi Delivery’s Gora faces charges after allegedly bumping robbery suspect with vehicle
A Gqeberha businessman is at the centre of a controversy, and a case of attempted murder has been opened, after a dramatic series of events at the weekend involving an alleged robbery and subsequent act of vigilantism, and a social media outcry.
A case has been opened against Kasi Food Festival Eastern Cape chief executive Theo Gora after he allegedly struck a teenager with his vehicle in the Veeplaas area. ..
