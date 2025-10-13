Two of SA’s most celebrated guitarists are set to perform together in Gqeberha for one night only as part of their collaborative national tour.
The live performance will showcase the dynamic blues-rock energy of Dan Patlansky and the intricate, genre-defying stylings of Guy Buttery.
Between them, they have toured the globe, released award-winning albums and left audiences from Mooi River to New York spellbound.
Patlansky and Buttery met as “two young guitar nerds” at a music festival in their 20s.
Touring together for the first time in 14 years, they have been quietly workshopping tunes, collaborating on new material and preparing something truly special for this run.
Patlansky, known for his electrifying playing and soulful vocals, has 11 studio albums under his belt and has twice been ranked by Blues Rock Review USA as having the number one blues rock album in the world.
His latest release, Movin’ On, was named the third best blues rock album of the year.
Meanwhile, Buttery, the acoustic alchemist and multi-instrumentalist often referred to as a national treasure, has performed in more than 10 countries, earned multiple SA Music Awards and collaborated with legends such as Dave Matthews, Salif Keita and Vusi Mahlasela.
The show takes place at 7pm on October 30 at the Impetus Theatre in Fairview.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
Every show of this national tour so far has sold out.
The Herald
Guitar maestros Patlansky and Buttery to perform in Gqeberha
Image: SUPPLIED
