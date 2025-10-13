Missionvale sisters pen book about mother’s life
Katriena Tromp emerges from serious personal struggles to embark on a journey of giving
When sisters Brenda Louw and Maria Martin set out to honour their mother’s life, they chose to do so in the most meaningful way — by turning her extraordinary life story into a book.
In the book titled Lees en Leer (Read and Learn), the sisters documented Katriena Tromp’s journey, from her battles with alcoholism to her transformation into a compassionate woman devoted to helping others and uplifting her community...
