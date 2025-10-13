News

Municipal landlines restored after month-long MTN cut in Nelson Mandela Bay

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 13 October 2025

Landlines for councillors’ offices in Nelson Mandela Bay and the metro’s call centre are back on line.

The lines were restored on Monday, a month after MTN disconnected them over a R9.5m debt...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SIU raids Maumela’s mansion, seizes three Lamborghinis.
South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home

Most Read