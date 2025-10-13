Municipal landlines restored after month-long MTN cut in Nelson Mandela Bay
Landlines for councillors’ offices in Nelson Mandela Bay and the metro’s call centre are back on line.
The lines were restored on Monday, a month after MTN disconnected them over a R9.5m debt...
