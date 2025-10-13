Nelson Mandela Bay marchers press home demand for recognition of first people
Khoi-San leaders and supporters gathered on Friday morning along Govan Mbeki Avenue before marching to the City Hall to hand over a memorandum of demands.
The document was addressed to premier Oscar Mabuyane, members of the executive council, national representatives of SA and international observers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.