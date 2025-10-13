“Following intelligence about his movements, Limpopo police intercepted the white Nissan vehicle he was driving. The suspect allegedly fired a shot towards police officers and, when cornered, turned the firearm on himself. The firearm used was confirmed to be a state-issued service pistol,” Ledwaba said.
Presidential cop kills female colleague, shoots wife and takes own life
A police officer attached to the Presidential Protection Service killed himself after being cornered by the police who were hot on his heels for killing a female police officer and also shooting his wife.
The 53-year-old sergeant from Riba Cross, Burgersfort, took his own life along the R555 road near Burgersfort on Sunday after being cornered.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the allegations were that the man shot and killed the police sergeant in Pretoria on Saturday and then shot and wounded his wife the following day in Bronkhorstspruit.
“Following intelligence about his movements, Limpopo police intercepted the white Nissan vehicle he was driving. The suspect allegedly fired a shot towards police officers and, when cornered, turned the firearm on himself. The firearm used was confirmed to be a state-issued service pistol,” Ledwaba said.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident, expressing deep concern over the continued loss of lives due to domestic-related violence, particularly involving law enforcement members.
“This tragedy once again highlights the urgent need for members to seek help when facing personal difficulties. We remain committed to supporting the wellbeing of our members while upholding the rule of law,” said Hadebe.
An inquest case has been opened, and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been informed for further investigation, said Ledwaba.
