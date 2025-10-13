Rhodes top job ‘a homecoming for me’ — Madlanga
New chancellor says he wants to champion a university that continues to open its doors wider, think more boldly and act more justly
Retired Constitutional Court acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga would like see greater access to Rhodes University, especially for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
But Madlanga said this would have to be done while maintaining the high standards of the university...
