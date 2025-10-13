Stabbing of jogger in Gqeberha raises safety fears
Incident triggers discussion among city’s runners about strategies to stay safe
Alarm bells are ringing over the safety of runners in Gqeberha after muggers stabbed a jogger during a robbery near Settlers Park on Saturday morning.
Three joggers were attacked by a group of four men, threatened with a knife and robbed of their belongings...
