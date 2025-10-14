Chilling evidence of state‑sponsored violence revealed by Holomisa at Cradock Four Inquiry
State‑sponsored violence was laid bare in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, when UDM leader Bantu Holomisa told the Cradock Four Inquiry that apartheid security forces had orchestrated the brutal killings of the four political activists.
Holomisa referred to a chilling piece of evidence — a document titled “Signal”, authored by SA Defence Force officer Lawrence du Plessis, which explicitly recommended that the men be “permanently removed from society” — a phrase Holomisa said plainly meant they should be murdered. ..
