Company fighting food waste expands into Eastern Cape

Still Good SA, the technology-driven company making a powerful impact against food waste, on Monday announced its expansion into the Eastern Cape.
Ahead of its official market entry, Still Good SA has pledged 2% of all its Eastern Cape earnings to EarthBound eco, a Nelson Mandela Bay-based regenerative development organisation.
This pre-launch commitment underscores Still Good SA’s mission to not only tackle environmental issues through waste reduction but also to actively invest in the social and ecological health of the regions it serves, starting with a people-focused partner.
Still Good SA is transforming how South Africans shop and how retailers manage surplus stock.
The company works with leading grocers, wholesalers and manufacturers to rescue high-quality, perfectly edible food that is nearing its best before date, has imperfect packaging, or is simply surplus stock.
The entire consumer experience is designed for maximum ease and accessibility through its digital platform.
Customers use the Still Good App or website to browse available “Mystery Grocery Bags” from partner stores in their area.
Bags which are heavily discounted, often between 50% and 65% off retail prices, are then quickly reserved and paid for via the platform.
Customers can then simply collect their reserved bag during a specified collection window at the partner store, completing the transaction quickly and seamlessly.
“We built our platform to be as simple as possible because fighting food waste needs to be easy and rewarding for everyone,” Still Good co-founder Stefan Burrows said.
“It’s a win-win. Businesses recover costs, consumers save significantly on groceries, and the planet benefits from less food going to landfills.
“Now, with our EarthBound partnership, the Eastern Cape community wins too.”
EarthBound works at the intersection of ecology, community and innovation to create systems that restore environments while empowering people in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Guided by the ethos “Heal the Land, Heal the People”, EarthBound’s work directly addresses local challenges through initiatives such as restoring heritage landscapes and revitalising public spaces such as The St Peter’s Ruins Regeneration Project.
It has also established green-waste recycling projects at local schools such as Henry Nginza Primary and Kwazakhele High.
Damian Williams, the regenerative systems innovator who guides EarthBound, said: “This partnership with Still Good SA is a powerful example of how the private sector can actively fuel grassroots change.”
Still Good SA’s pledge of 2% of all Eastern Cape earnings to EarthBound eco will begin immediately upon the company’s official launch.
This commitment ensures that with every “Mystery Grocery Bag” purchased via the app, a portion of the revenue is directly channelled into life-changing local projects.
Company fighting food waste expands into Eastern Cape
Image: SUPPLIED
