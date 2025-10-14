Employee testifies about gruesome discovery of guesthouse owner’s body

A former employee of slain Glenwood guesthouse owner Jacqueline Needham testified before the Durban high court on Monday about the gruesome discovery of her employer on August 11 2022.

Needham, 69, was robbed and murdered at her guest house. Her body was found by employees in a vacant room, wrapped in a sheet.

The accused, who are being represented by Legal Aid South Africa, are Mzotelwa Manelisi Jali, 24, Mdumiseni Gumede, 21, Bernard Langa, 25, and Fana Bruce Nomfemfe, 51, They have pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Nomathemba Eugenia Hlongwa said after arriving at work at 6.45am, she had ventured into Needham’s bedroom and observed that something was amiss.

“When I looked at the wardrobe where the safe is, I could see it had been removed,” said Hlongwa.

At that moment, Hlongwa’s co-worker, known as Promise, was already at the property. “I told her that seemingly something had happened,” she said.

Promise had rung up the bell to inform Blue Security, which dispatched a security officer to the Glenwood property in less than 15 minutes.

“I informed him [security guard] that our employer was not around and her car was also not in the yard. I also told him that I had looked for her and she was not to be found,” said Hlongwa.