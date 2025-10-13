Eskom’s profitability strengthens SA’s economic foundation, BLSA CEO says
This has positive macroeconomic implications in providing stable electricity to the economy and also in reducing the fiscal risks to the state
Business Leadership CEO Busi Mavuso has hailed Eskom’s return to profitability for the first time in eight years, saying it strengthened the country’s economic foundation.
The power utility, which had been dogged by endless load-shedding due to breakdowns and poor maintenance of its coal powered power stations, posted a profit before tax of R24bn for 2025, as a combination of reduced reliance on costly diesel-fired open-cycle gas turbines and improved coal-fired plant availability trimmed the diesel bill by R16bn. ..
