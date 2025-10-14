Farooq Mohammed’s works reimagine Africa as unified cultural and spiritual landscape
Passionate Bay artist Farooq Mohammed is inviting audiences to reimagine Africa as a boundless landscape of culture, spirituality and shared humanity through his latest works, which will feature in an upcoming group exhibition, ...Scape, at the GFI Art Gallery in Central.
Mohammed will showcase his paintings under the theme, AfroScape...
