Gauteng health HoD Lesiba Malotana suspended amid SIU probe

This comes during an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into alleged tender corruption within the department and poor performance, including underspending of R725m in the past financial year.

Lesufi’s office said the provincial government “reaffirms its full support for the work of the SIU and other law enforcement agencies.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to root out maladministration and uphold the highest standards of accountability and ethical leadership.”

