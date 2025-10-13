‘It’s a lie’ - Kenny Kunene denies paying R400,000 bail for DJ Sumbody murder accused

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene has rubbished claims that he paid R400,000 bail for Katiso “KT” Molefe, the man accused of masterminding the murder of popular musician DJ Sumbody.
“It’s a lie that I paid Molefe’s bail. I did not pay the bail. I was not even aware that he got bail,” said Kunene.
Speaking on Facebook Live with PA leader Gayton McKenzie, Kunene said he only learnt that Molefe had been granted bail from McKenzie.
“How would I have paid bail if I found out from you [McKenzie] that Molefe got bail?” said Kunene.
McKenzie also dismissed the claims, saying he saw the news on social media and shared it with Kunene via WhatsApp.
“DP [Kunene] has never paid bail for me,” McKenzie joked.
The allegations surfaced after EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo posted on X that Kunene had paid Molefe’s bail.
The posts also included an image of Kunene taking an oath, showing a large “26” tattoo on his arm — a number associated with one of South Africa’s notorious prison gangs.
Kunene and McKenzie said the image was manipulated using artificial intelligence and was being circulated to tarnish Kunene’s reputation.
“That picture of the tattoo is when I was being sworn in as the MMC of transport, a department that they wanted to hijack,” said Kunene.
Kunene has since demanded that Thambo withdraw what he called “defamatory” posts linking him to criminal activities and improper conduct.
In a letter, Kunene’s lawyers accused Thambo of making “unfounded accusations” that threaten Kunene’s reputation “built over decades in business and politics”.
Thambo was given 48 hours to retract the posts, issue a public apology using the same X account and provide a written undertaking to refrain from further defamatory statements.
Kunene described the EFF’s actions as an attempt to discredit him amid the growing influence of the PA.
“The EFF has become very desperate. The PA is a growing party. The EFF has run out of ideas. The only thing they can do is try to decampaign us,” he said.
Kunene recently returned to his position as Johannesburg’s MMC for transport after being cleared of wrongdoing by the PA.
He was suspended earlier this year after being found to be present at Molefe’s house when he was arrested.
In September, he was announced as the party’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg in the 2026 local government elections.
TimesLIVE
‘It’s a lie’ - Kenny Kunene denies paying R400,000 bail for DJ Sumbody murder accused
Journalist
Image: THULANI MBELE
Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene has rubbished claims that he paid R400,000 bail for Katiso “KT” Molefe, the man accused of masterminding the murder of popular musician DJ Sumbody.
“It’s a lie that I paid Molefe’s bail. I did not pay the bail. I was not even aware that he got bail,” said Kunene.
Speaking on Facebook Live with PA leader Gayton McKenzie, Kunene said he only learnt that Molefe had been granted bail from McKenzie.
“How would I have paid bail if I found out from you [McKenzie] that Molefe got bail?” said Kunene.
McKenzie also dismissed the claims, saying he saw the news on social media and shared it with Kunene via WhatsApp.
“DP [Kunene] has never paid bail for me,” McKenzie joked.
The allegations surfaced after EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo posted on X that Kunene had paid Molefe’s bail.
The posts also included an image of Kunene taking an oath, showing a large “26” tattoo on his arm — a number associated with one of South Africa’s notorious prison gangs.
Kunene and McKenzie said the image was manipulated using artificial intelligence and was being circulated to tarnish Kunene’s reputation.
“That picture of the tattoo is when I was being sworn in as the MMC of transport, a department that they wanted to hijack,” said Kunene.
Kunene has since demanded that Thambo withdraw what he called “defamatory” posts linking him to criminal activities and improper conduct.
In a letter, Kunene’s lawyers accused Thambo of making “unfounded accusations” that threaten Kunene’s reputation “built over decades in business and politics”.
Thambo was given 48 hours to retract the posts, issue a public apology using the same X account and provide a written undertaking to refrain from further defamatory statements.
Kunene described the EFF’s actions as an attempt to discredit him amid the growing influence of the PA.
“The EFF has become very desperate. The PA is a growing party. The EFF has run out of ideas. The only thing they can do is try to decampaign us,” he said.
Kunene recently returned to his position as Johannesburg’s MMC for transport after being cleared of wrongdoing by the PA.
He was suspended earlier this year after being found to be present at Molefe’s house when he was arrested.
In September, he was announced as the party’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg in the 2026 local government elections.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News