KwaNojoli ratepayers head to court to demand adequate water supply
The Blue Crane Route Ratepayers’ Association is gearing up to take the municipality to court to compel it to supply safe water to residents in KwaNojoli (formerly Somerset East). .
The Blue Crane Route Local Municipality is at the same preparing to dispatch a letter to the national government to request intervention and funding, ostensibly to allow the local authority to deliver this service...
