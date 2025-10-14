Lamp post leasing plan flickers back, but councillors still left in the dark

A lamp post leasing plan that failed to spark interest at a mayoral committee meeting in 2024 flickered back to life at Tuesday’s electricity and energy committee meeting — but this time it was only noted with more questions asked.
XTelekom officials unveiled the smart lamp post project at the committee, but councillors were left in the dark, frustrated by vague answers and lingering questions.
The company, which specialises in lamp post infrastructure, fibreoptic networks and ICT security, wants to enter into a way-leave agreement with the metro.
This proposed nine-year agreement would allow it to use municipal infrastructure.
It would allow the company to install 5G booster equipment to cover connectivity gaps in the city.
However, after being rejected in 2024, the company has offered more services to the metro.
The presentation was noted and will be tabled at the next mayoral committee meeting for a second time.
At the meeting, XTelekom project manager Feroz Khan said the team had tackled some of the concerns councillors raised previously — including plans to install smart lamp posts in townships.
“The rollout will be prioritised in townships and underprivileged areas where high masts exist.
“The aim is to bridge the digital divide and promote equitable access to technology.
“This project will ensure our commitment to social impact, local economic growth and community upliftment.”
Khan said the project would transform municipal lamp posts into smart connected assets.
This would include integrated boosters, cameras and lighting for connectivity and safety.
“The project will create jobs as it will require security personnel for lamp post and site protection, maintenance and repair teams for infrastructure upkeep, surveillance monitoring and control centre staff and local youth training and skills development programmes.
“All we need is the way-leave permission from the municipality to use existing lamp posts and street light infrastructure for project implementation.”
Khan said the city stood to benefit from monthly lease fees for the lamp posts used for maintenance of the electrical infrastructure.
“XTelekom will pay the municipality for electricity used by boosters and devices, and the lamp post repair and replacement is covered under the project scope.
“To prevent vandalism, security teams will guard the infrastructure to reduce theft and damage.
“There will be surveillance cameras to enhance municipal security and monitoring capabilities, and the smart lamp posts will also improve lighting, illuminating dark streets to improve visibility and safety.”
A similar arrangement has been made with the City of Johannesburg, where booster antennas and transmitting equipment are connected to street lights.
The proposal was rejected at a mayoral committee meeting in 2024 after councillors pointed out that the budget and treasury department had not reviewed any revenue implications.
ANC councillor Bulelani Matenjwa said XTelekom brought the same kind of information as the last time, without addressing some of the issues highlighted.
“We won’t just approve this without getting all the necessary information we need,” Matenjwa said.
“The presenter said this is just an introduction, which makes it difficult to make a decision when you also want the municipality to grant certain permission.
“The lack of physical evidence of this function is a problem.
“We need you to say this is what you’ve done in Joburg and in what areas, so that if we wanted to go and see for ourselves, we could.”
Matenjwa said the XTelekom officials had to convince them why the city needed it.
ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said questions during the last presentation were not answered.
“Will there be a lease agreement or do you want to enter into a public-private partnership, which has its own process?” he asked.
“How will this benefit the city? Where do you plan to install these smart poles? Do you want to roll the project out in the entire city or certain areas?
“Who will be responsible for the poles, safeguarding and maintaining them?
“It’s often good to have a feasibility study for such projects, which will include cost benefits and other important information that you haven’t spoken to here.”
DA councillor Ondela Kepe said he was still trying to make sense of what was being proposed after the presentation was made.
“What will the benefit be for your company over these nine years? How will you be making money?”
“There are many street lights that are not working due to vandalism.
“Will the company be monitoring and maintaining the poles should there be any vandalism, and how many smart poles do you seek to have in the city?”
EFF councillor Ndumiso Qwazi wanted to know how many young people would be employed per ward.
“The skills development aspect of this project will greatly benefit the city when it comes to employment. We need specifics.
“We need examples of how much revenue the municipalities you’ve worked with made through this project.”
Responding to councillors, XTelekom technical infrastructure executive Walter Shaidi said the project was expected to generate revenue of up to R30m a year for the metro.
“Councillors are correct, we were here in July 2024 to make this presentation, and the main concern was that our presentation focused on the suburbs as townships and northern areas did not have the 5G connection required for the project.”
He said they had reached out to Vodacom and Cell C to explore ways to expand 5G coverage in the areas — and a solution had been found.
“Councillors are welcome to visit anywhere we’ve installed these smart poles as proof of what we do.”
On potential earnings, Shaidi said the project could generate up to R30m if rolled out across all 45,000 street lights in the city — enough to cover the municipality’s struggling maintenance budget.
“It will be a lease and not a public-private partnership.”
Lamp post leasing plan flickers back, but councillors still left in the dark
Image: WERNER HILLS
