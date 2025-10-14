“On behalf of the government of Zimbabwe, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the families of bereaved commuters here in Zimbabwe and the other Sadc so affected,” he said in a statement.
Mnangagwa said in view of increased cross-border movements in the Sadc region facilitated by collective efforts towards a borderless community, it has become incumbent for traffic enforcement agencies across jurisdictions to collaborate more closely and for our respective governments to “harmonise our legislation in respect of vehicular traffic”.
“We appreciate and commend the support and appreciation of the government of the Republic of SA in response to this tragic incident.
“I have instructed the government departments and agencies in Zimbabwe to extend assistance towards the repatriation of the remains of Zimbabweans who perished in the accident and to extend similar assistance towards their burial. In respect of the injured, the government will meet all hospital bills,” said Mnangagwa.
Sowetan
Mnangagwa sends 'heartfelt' condolences to families of Limpopo bus crash victims
President urges cross-border traffic agencies' collaboration as he mourns loss of lives in N1 tragedy involving Zimbabwean nationals
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa says he has learnt with shock and grief about the people who died in a bus crash in Limpopo and who are of different nationalities, including Zimbabwean citizens.
The bus, whose journey started in the Eastern Cape, was carrying citizens of Malawi and Zimbabwe when it crashed on the N1 in Makhado. Forty-three people have since been confirmed dead.
“That so many lives were lost in this incident once more urges us to ensure maximum diligence in the movement of our people regardless of borders and differences. Life remains precious, whenever it is lost and in whatever country.
“On behalf of the government of Zimbabwe, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the families of bereaved commuters here in Zimbabwe and the other Sadc so affected,” he said in a statement.
Mnangagwa said in view of increased cross-border movements in the Sadc region facilitated by collective efforts towards a borderless community, it has become incumbent for traffic enforcement agencies across jurisdictions to collaborate more closely and for our respective governments to “harmonise our legislation in respect of vehicular traffic”.
“We appreciate and commend the support and appreciation of the government of the Republic of SA in response to this tragic incident.
“I have instructed the government departments and agencies in Zimbabwe to extend assistance towards the repatriation of the remains of Zimbabweans who perished in the accident and to extend similar assistance towards their burial. In respect of the injured, the government will meet all hospital bills,” said Mnangagwa.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News