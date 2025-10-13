Deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya says his relationship with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi turned sour at the time of the arrest of the alleged murderers of rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA.
My relationship with Mkhwanazi was good until AKA’s alleged murderers’ arrest: Sibiya
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya says his relationship with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi turned sour at the time of the arrest of the alleged murderers of rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA.
Sibiya is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system made by Mkhwanazi, where he was implicated in interfering in police investigations.
Asked about his relationship with Mkhwanazi, Sibiya said: “I’ve had a good working relationship with Mkhwanazi for years.
“The only issue came after the arrest of the alleged murderers of AKA. That’s where the difference came in, and it was not meant to be a big issue.”
He said he was in Cape Town for an operation with former police minister Bheki Cele when Cele asked for an update on the case. He called the KwaZulu-Natal deputy police commissioner to get details, and that’s when things went south.
“Cele came to ask if the people arrested were the right people, and I assured him, then he asked to be briefed.
He added his tone was aggressive, which he didn’t take kindly to.
“He [Mkhwanazi] then sent me a long message saying he was disappointed and he was responsible for what was happening in KwaZulu-Natal. I was banned for matters in KwaZulu-Natal while I am supposed to be overseeing matters of national security.”
The hearing continues.
