Office of the premier warns businesses of tender scam

The office of the premier in the Eastern Cape has warned service providers and the public about a scam targeting businesses.
Scammers are reportedly impersonating government officials, specifically supply chain management practitioners, and demanding money in exchange for tender opportunities.
According to the provincial government, the fraudsters are using various cellphone numbers and claiming to be officials from the premier’s office, promising tender approvals for a fee ranging from R50,000 to R1m.
The scam is allegedly linked to an individual calling himself Brian Williams, who claims to be a supply chain management employee in the office.
“The office of the premier wishes to make it categorically clear that there is no Brian Williams who is under its employ, and also that no money is ever required for government tenders or procurement opportunities to be approved,” provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said.
The office condemned the fraudulent activities and urged service providers to be vigilant.
“Anyone requesting money to influence the government tender process is committing a crime,” Rantjie warned.
“Service providers are reminded that official tender outcomes are communicated through proper channels.
“The public is urged to verify the authenticity of any tender-related communication.
“The Eastern Cape provincial government remains committed to clean governance, transparency and accountability in all its procurement processes.”
