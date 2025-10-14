Public protector asked to probe Afrisec settlement
Municipality has spent R69m on security equipment worth no more than R3.3m, says DA’s Odendaal
The DA in the Eastern Cape wants public protector Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate a settlement agreement between the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and security firm Afrisec.
After a nine-year legal battle, the city and Afrisec reached a R26m settlement agreement in August after both parties withdrew their cases at the high court in Gqeberha...
