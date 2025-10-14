Sibiya takes witness stand as the defence in the Meyiwa murder trial begins its case

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has begun presenting its case, calling its first witness, one of the accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya who claims he was assaulted by officials during the investigation into the footballer’s murder.
According to the state’s case, Sibiya allegedly confessed to the murder.
Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder. The state alleges they acted in furtherance of a common purpose. They have all pleaded not guilty.
On Monday, advocate Charles Mnisi, representing Sibiya, led evidence on how Sibiya was arrested on different occasions and assaulted by some officials, including some of the state witnesses.
Sibiya confirmed in court that he knew three of the accused, but not Mncube.
According to Sibiya, the first time the assault occurred, he was accosted in 2019 while sitting outside a shop with his friends in Thembisa.
He alleged he was driven to municipal offices in Vosloorus, where he was questioned about Meyiwa’s murder.
“As I told them I didn’t know anything about Senzo’s murder. One of them took a plastic and covered my nose with the plastic, and I couldn’t breathe. As they were covering my nose, others were busy stepping on me. They then left me and said other people would like to come and talk to me,” he said.
In July, Sibiya led the court to the spot at a municipal building in Vosloorus where he was allegedly assaulted by officials for an inspection in loco.
The inspection took place on July 4 after it was requested by Sibiya’s lawyer, Mnisi. Sibiya demonstrated to the court how he was allegedly assaulted by Gininda and other officers.
The lead investigator in the matter, who is also accused of assaulting him, Brig Bongani Gininda, also participated in the inspection.
Meyiwa was with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother’s house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, when he was murdered. They were relaxing over lunch and watching a soccer match with Kelly’s sister Zandile, Zandile’s then-boyfriend Twala, and two of Meyiwa’s friends who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.
The occupants of the house told police that two robbers entered, demanding cash and cellphones, before Meyiwa was shot in a scuffle with one of the intruders.
The trial continues on Tuesday.
