A Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student was killed and a second student injured during a break-in at a Summerstrand residence on Monday night.
NMU spokesperson Zandile Ngwendu said on Tuesday that university management was shocked and deeply saddened by the incident.
“It occurred at an off-campus student accommodation in Summerstrand last [Monday] night,” Ngwendu said.
“Students were attacked during a break-in at the residence, resulting in the death of one of our students, while another sustained injuries and is receiving medical care.
“The university extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and peers of the student who passed away, and wishes the injured student a full and speedy recovery.
“Counselling and other psychosocial support have been made available to affected students and others, who are reeling from this devastating incident, through the university’s Emthonjeni student wellness unit.
“The university is in contact with the relevant authorities and continues to provide support to all those affected during this difficult time.”
This is a developing story.
The Herald
Tragedy hits NMU as student is killed during Summerstrand residence break-in
The Herald
