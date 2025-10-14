News

WATCH LIVE | Cradock Four inquest

By TimesLIVE - 14 October 2025

The “Cradock Four” inquest is an investigation to determine culpability for the murders of anti-apartheid activists Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli.

The inquest began in June, 40 years after their brutal killing.

The Cradock Four Inquest | 14 October 2025
