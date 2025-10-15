News

Angry protesters threaten ‘Plan B’ if demands not met

Police use rubber bullets after fed-up residents block Kragga Kamma Road with burning tyres, trees and rubble

By Andisa Bonani - 15 October 2025

Furious GroGro residents have warned the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to act — or face “plan B” — after waiting more than 35 years for basic services.

However, they refused to reveal what exactly their second plan was on Wednesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Cradock Four Inquest | 14 October 2025
SIU raids Maumela’s mansion, seizes three Lamborghinis.

Most Read