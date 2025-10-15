Angry protesters threaten ‘Plan B’ if demands not met
Police use rubber bullets after fed-up residents block Kragga Kamma Road with burning tyres, trees and rubble
Furious GroGro residents have warned the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to act — or face “plan B” — after waiting more than 35 years for basic services.
However, they refused to reveal what exactly their second plan was on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.