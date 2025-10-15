Councillors want more focused action against municipal defaulters
Nelson Mandela Bay’s credit control policy — which allows the city to cut off electricity for any unpaid municipal service, including water — is costing the electricity department millions, prompting councillors on the electricity and energy committee to call for service-specific disconnections.
Councillors were responding to a report tabled at Tuesday’s electricity and energy committee meeting, which showed that three disconnection blitzes carried out in July helped the city recover more than R29m by cutting off power to defaulting ratepayers...
