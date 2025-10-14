Fort Hare vows to rebuild after campus unrest leaves trail of destruction

The University of Fort Hare council says it is heartbroken by the devastation caused by the recent unrest that swept through its Dikeni and East London campuses, leaving buildings damaged and students displaced.

The council, in a statement, described the aftermath as “heartbreaking”, with damage to the administration, staff and agriculture buildings in Alice.

The council expressed relief that no lives were lost.

The unrest followed weeks of student protests over safety, governance and housing conditions. Fires broke out on campus last week, prompting the university to temporarily close and send students home before a court order halted the student evictions.

The council said, “We recognise the immense shock, grief and anxiety this has caused, especially for our staff and students. To support our community, human resources and the student counselling unit have activated comprehensive counselling and psychological services.”