Grey honours distinguished old boy behind scholarship programme
Grey High School paid tribute to one of its most distinguished old boys on Tuesday with a legacies and legends breakfast panel discussion in honour of philanthropist Vincent Mai — behind a scholarship programme that has opened doors for more than 200 previously disadvantaged pupils, including Bok captain Siya Kolisi.
Kolisi was the 75th recipient...
