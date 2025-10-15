GroGro residents shut down Kragga Kamma Road over power protests
Angry GroGro residents shut down Kragga Kamma Road early on Wednesday, accusing the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality of failing to deliver electricity despite approval for municipal services on their land in a Theescombe informal settlement.
Police used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse protesters who blocked the road with burning tyres and other debris...
