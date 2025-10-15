Kasi Delivery service suspended after protest
Residents march to business from Ndzondelelo High where critically injured teen is in matric
Operations at Kasi Delivery in Zwide have been suspended following a public march on Tuesday, as tensions continue to rise amid an ongoing probe into an incident which left a teenager critically injured, allegedly at the hands of the company’s head of operations, Theo Gora.
Gora is at the centre of allegations of vigilantism after he allegedly struck 18-year-old Misomihle Nkwalase with his car in Veeplaas, claiming Nkwalase was part of a group of armed men who robbed him on Saturday night...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.