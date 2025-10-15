Muhammed Toahiv Bhoola, who is charged with murdering his 79-year-old father Younds Bhoola, abandoned his bail in the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court this week.
Bhoola, 45, from Laudium, is also charged with assaulting his son and defeating the ends of justice.
It is alleged that on the evening of September 14, the accused assaulted his father with his fists and an unknown object at their home in Laudium.
The accused also allegedly assaulted his son who had tried to help his grandfather.
After the assault, the son of the accused left the home, leaving both the accused and his father to sleep.
The next morning, the accused called his son and other family members and told them that his father had died.
“The body of the deceased was taken to the mortuary, where the mortuary employee realised that the deceased was bleeding from the back of his head,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
Police were called and a postmortem was conducted.
The accused was arrested at home on September 16.
The case was postponed until October 20 for a regional court appearance.
Laudium man accused of murdering father, 79, abandons bail
Image: 123RF/3Drenderings
