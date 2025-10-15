Mabuyane opens case of crimen injuria against accuser
New round in feud stems from Lonwabo Bam approaching AfriForum in a bid to prosecute premier
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has turned the tables on the man who once accused him of using looted funds to renovate his house and reported a case against his accuser, Lonwabo Bam, six years later.
In 2019, Mthombeni Projects director Bam accused Mabuyane of having irregularly and improperly benefited from money spent on the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Mbizana in 2018...
