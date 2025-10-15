News

Man, 44, kidnapped in Gqeberha

By Herald Reporter - 15 October 2025
A 44-year-old man was kidnapped in Gqeberha on Tuesday
Another kidnapping has rocked Nelson Mandela Bay, with a 44-year-old man kidnapped in Glendinningvale on Tuesday.

Details surrounding the incident remain sketchy.

“At this stage, there is no demand for ransom,” police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said.

“The investigation has been escalated to the provincial organised crime investigation unit.”

Beetge urged anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer, Sgt Classen, on 072-731-9120.

This is a developing story.

