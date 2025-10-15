Nelson Mandela Bay could miss out on race to the coast
Service delivery challenges and rising rates could make metro less attractive to inland migrants, seminar hears
As SA’s economic activity shifts towards the coast, Nelson Mandela Bay risks being left behind as professionals leave an uncompetitive Gauteng and increasingly unaffordable Western Cape.
The metro’s faltering service delivery and rising municipal rates came under the spotlight on Tuesday at a SA Property Owners’ Association (Sapoa) business breakfast, where FNB economist John Loos outlined how coastal cities were steadily eroding Gauteng’s economic advantage...
