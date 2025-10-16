A well-known Gqeberha businessman was abducted in Glendinningvale on Tuesday night, reigniting fears around the kidnapping scourge in the Eastern Cape.
It is understood the incident occurred as the 44-year-old man and member of Gqeberha’s close-knit Greek community was returning home.
The kidnappers reportedly pulled up behind him in an unknown vehicle.
The family had been renting the property while doing renovations at their home, according to sources.
Neighbours said they heard a commotion and when they went outside to investigate, police vehicles had already arrived.
Further details remain sketchy.
Contacted by The Herald on Wednesday, the man’s wife said: “No comment.”
Calls and WhatsApp messages to another family member also went unanswered.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident.
“At this stage, there is no demand for ransom.
“The investigation has been escalated to the provincial organised crime investigation unit.”
Beetge urged anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Classen, on 072-731-9120.
Businessman kidnapped outside Glendinningvale home
Image: FILE
