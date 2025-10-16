Fascination with horses leads to perfect career path
When Bathurst’s Austin Mhlonyane first laid a hand on a horse, he was just a curious schoolboy taking part in a youth programme at the Bathurst Agricultural Showgrounds.
Today, less than a decade later, that spark of fascination has turned into a thriving career path — one marked by skill, determination and an unmistakable bond with the animals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.