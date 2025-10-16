News

Gqeberha judge under fire for painting Mthatha’s legal fraternity as ‘untrustworthy’

By Msindisi Fengu - 16 October 2025

Gqeberha judge Mandela Makaula has caused an uproar within the legal fraternity after his remarks that legal practitioners working at the Mthatha high court were not be trusted.

Makaula made the comments on Monday while being interviewed by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) for the job of Eastern Cape deputy judge president based in Gqeberha...

